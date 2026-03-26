Slash's Ex-Wife Supports Matthew Perry's Drug Dealer in Court

Matthew Perry’s drug dealer, the "Ketamine Queen," is being supported in court by rock star Slash’s ex-wife, Perla Hudson ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, "The Ketamine Queen" -- AKA Jasveen Sangha -- asked a judge not to throw the book at her in her upcoming sentencing.

Jasveen is pushing for leniency based on her lack of criminal history, and says she has remained sober since her arrest. She's been behind bars since August 2024 and pleaded guilty last year to five federal charges related to Perry's 2023 death.

As part of her argument, Jasveen submitted a series of letters from family and friends to push back on prosecutors' effort to persuade the judge to sentence her to 15 years in prison.

Jasveen’s uncle wrote a letter to the judge telling him Jasveen is “filled with compassion and is very empathic and selfless.”

The Ketamine Queen’s lawyer wrote, “Ms. Perla Hudson, one of [Jasveen’s] close friends, describes [Jasveen] as being like a 'little sister' to her and 'like a fairy godmother' to her sons."

She said Jasveen had shown up for her in one of the most difficult times of her life, and unlike others, “wasn’t there to take, only to give.”

In her letter, Perla says, “Jasveen is not a danger to society -- she is someone who, when given the chance, will continue to enrich and uplift those around her.”

Jasveen said that she previously struggled “significantly with substance use but has maintained two years of sobriety as of March 19, 2026.”