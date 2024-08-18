Dakota Johnson Flaunts Engagement Ring After False Report of Chris Martin Split

Dakota Johnson's giving rumors she's single the finger ... her ring finger, which she's waving for all to see that she's still wearing her engagement ring from Chris Martin.

DJ was out in Malibu with pals Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee, and when she noticed paparazzi taking shots ... she raised her left hand to flaunt the massive emerald Chris gave her when he popped the question years ago.

The intentional flaunting of the ring confirms the story TMZ broke ... that they had not split up, as one report last week claimed.

As we told you, Dakota's rep told us they were still together, and sources connected to Chris pointed out they'd been together a couple weeks ago in Finland ... where he was performing with his band Coldplay.

We're also told her production company shot Coldplay's latest music vid -- so, they're together ... personally and professionally.

The breakup rumor likely started because Dakota was hiking recently without the ring -- but, as her fans know, she takes it off from time to time. Remember, news of their engagement came out earlier this year -- but, he reportedly proposed back in 2020.