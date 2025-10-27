Hollywood Heavyweights Show up in Force for Vogue World in L.A.

The stars came out in force Sunday for Vogue World: Hollywood to celebrate movies and fashion and give to charity ... and it was all topped off by major performances from Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams.

Here are just some of the celebs who made grand entrances in their glitzy outfits at Paramount Studios in L.A. ... Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gwenyth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Taraji P Henson, Cynthia Erivo, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Winnie Harlow, Tyler Perry, Lizzo and even California's very own Governor, Gavin Newsom, along with many many more.

Anna Wintour, Vogue's global editorial director, was also there, and so was "Elvis" Director Baz Luhrmann, who started off the event by guiding Kidman through her version of actress Rita Hayworth's “Put the Blame on Mame” from the 1946 film, Gilda.

Other iconic movie characters were also paid homage such as Diane Keaton's portrayal of Annie Hall in the classic Woody Allen film by the same name. Earlier this month, Keaton died from pneumonia at her L.A. home.

At the center of the night's celebration was a meaningful dialogue about Hollywood's long history with costume design and the world of modern fashion. Major costume designers got together with high-end fashion houses to make new costumes inspired by timeless movies.

And that's not all. All proceeds from tickets sold for the event were earmarked for charity and sent to the Entertainment Community Fund. The money will go to support professional costume makers who were affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.