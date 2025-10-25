Kaia Gerber is Mom Cindy Crawford's Twin in First Look at New '80s Show

Cindy Crawford looks gorgeous on the set of Ryan Murphy's new '80s thriller "The Shards" ... hold on -- that's actually her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber!

Check out our gallery -- Kaia looks just like her supermodel mom with her teased, curly hair and sweeping bangs. The '80s wardrobe makes the resemblance even more uncanny, since her mom's certainly a 1980s icon!

Kaia was spotted filming the project Friday at a mall in Los Angeles ... walking her pup in between takes. Her castmates Hayes Warner and Graham Campbell -- who actually plays her boyfriend -- were also spotted hanging around.

Kaia, 24, is Cindy's youngest child ... two years younger than brother Presley Gerber -- who has also followed in his mother's footsteps and become a model.

Worth noting ... Kaia's stunning resemblance to her mother has been a topic for discussion for years. Kaia even told Vogue in 2019 it's not just their looks, but their mannerisms, too!

However, Kaia takes it all in stride -- revealing the biggest compliment of all is when someone tells her she acts just like her momma because "she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through."