BLACKPINK's Lisa Teams Up With 'White Lotus' EP Again for New Netflix Show

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is on an absolute roll -- fresh off turning heads in "The White Lotus" -- and she’s already lining up her next big move ... a Netflix rom-com!

Yep, the Thai superstar is fully in her acting era ... after bonding on the 'TWL' set with EP David Bernad over their shared love of the rom-com classic "Notting Hill," the two reportedly teamed up to cook up the premise for this brand-new streaming project.

Deadline broke the news, noting the logline’s still under lock and key ... but the creative muscle is no joke. Comedy heavyweight Katie Silberman -- the writer behind "Booksmart" and "Set It Up" -- is penning the script.

Not bad for someone who only made her acting debut last year ... Lisa’s already cruising into top-tier territory.