BLACKPINK's LISA To Headline Fortnite Festival

BLACKPINK's LISA has already conquered arenas, stadiums, and the Coachella stage ... and now she's going virtual -- the K-pop superstar was just named the Fornite Festival headliner!!

The popular game announced its collab with the singer will drop on Nov. 29 ... revealing she is the main act for its Starlux Music Pass for Season 12.

The partnership will feature content inspired by LISA's debut album, "Alter Ego" ... and players can get her outfits and hits like "Rockstar" and "New Woman" as Jam Tracks.

Fortnite has been getting into the music biz for years with the special game mode ... and worked with other acts like Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and more in the past.

The game dropped a teaser as part of the promotion ... showing a virtual LISA dancing her "Rockstar" choreography and performing in front of a bunch of fans in the same outfits she's rocked in her music videos.

She's also sporting a backpack with a cat inside ... making it close to the real deal, since she has several furry friends.

Fortnite also linked up with "KPop Demon Hunters" last month ... allowing fans to snag skins for HUNTR/X members Rumi, Zoey, and Mira -- as well as a new "Demon Rush" game mode -- which was a big hit with players.