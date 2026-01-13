'KPop Demon Hunters' Singers EJAE, Rei Ami Throw Shirts, Shoot Hoops At Clippers Game

Go Up, Up, Up At Clippers Game

Play video content X/@NBA

How do you celebrate winning big at the Golden Globes?? For "KPop Demon Hunters" singers EJAE and Rei Ami, they opted for VIP treatment at the LA Clippers game!!

Folks at the Intuit Dome for the Clips' home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets were in the presence of 2/3 of HUNTR/X on Monday ... with the big stars soaking in all the fun ... from throwing free shirts to fans to shooting free throws right on the hardwood!!

Of course, "Golden" took home the big award for "Best Original Song" at the awards show on Sunday ... with EJAE, who wrote the banger alongside Mark Sonnenblick, giving an emotional acceptance speech.

The Netflix phenomenon also took home hardware in the "Best Animated Motion Picture" ... which is no surprise after it took over in 2025.

Just 24 hours after the event, EJAE and Rei Ami -- who provided their vocals for the characters Rumi and Zoey for the film's music, respectively -- took in some hoops.

They brought good luck to the home team ... 'cause the Clips ran away with the 117-109 victory behind Kawhi Leonard's 35 points and James Harden's 32.

So yeah, LA didn't need any help getting past LaMelo Ball and Co. ... but the HUNTR/X girls looked ready to assist, as they put their basketball skills on display after the game.