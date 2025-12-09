Ty Lue Denies Chris Paul Silent Treatment Before Clippers Cut Ties With NBA Star

Clippers head coach Ty Lue is downplaying speculation a huge beef with Chris Paul led to the future Hall of Famer's exit ... telling reporters he was in communication with the NBA star prior to the shocking move.

The longtime coach was bombarded with CP3 questions at practice on Tuesday ... with reporters trying to figure out more information about the decision.

One report suggested Lue and Paul were not on speaking terms before the team kicked the hooper to the curb ... but he said that's not the case.

"That's ain't true," Lue said. "We were talking. He played. How he gon' play if I'm not talking to him?!"

Ty Lue says the report about him and Chris Paul not speaking for weeks isn't true:



"That ain't true. How he gonna play and I'm not talking to him? There was a stretch when he wasn't gonna play and be out of the rotation, it was tough for him because he's a competitor."



What appears to be true is the chatter that Lue and Paul haven't spoken since the split -- Ty admitted he hasn't reached out -- and neither has CP3.

Lue -- who has led the Clips since 2020 -- added the drama surrounding the Clippers has shifted the locker room mood, noting that the players aren't happy seeing CP3 go.

As for rekindling, Lue suggests it's out of his hands -- immediately saying, "You gotta ask Lawrence [Frank]."

Speaking of Frank, the Clippers' President of Basketball Operations said the team's struggles weren't a factor and CP3 wasn't a scapegoat.

"We just felt it was the right decision to make."