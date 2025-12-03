Chris Paul All Smiles With Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan After Clippers Exit

Chis Paul doesn't seem to be too upset with getting dropped by the L.A. Clippers in the middle of the night ... 'cause the future Hall of Famer was grinning from ear to ear during a virtual reunion with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan!!

CP3 shared a screenshot of the Lob City hangout on Wednesday ... hours after the NBA world was rocked by the news the Clips abruptly sent him packing for good.

No word on what they talked about ... but we're guessing DJ and BG had to ask Paul for his side of the whole debacle.

The trio had successes together on the court -- they made the playoffs six straight seasons and won a few division titles.

It was a weird breakup for them, too -- Paul was traded to the Rockets, and Griffin was shipped to the Pistons after inking a lengthy extension.

So yeah, the boys have a lot they can reminisce about.