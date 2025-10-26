DeAndre Jordan Voiced NBA Comeback Desires Day Before Signing With Pelicans

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ask and you shall receive -- DeAndre Jordan expressed his hopes of joining an NBA team to TMZ Sports on Thursday ... and one day later, he's a New Orleans Pelican.

We caught up with the 6'11" center at LAX roughly 24 hours before it was announced the NBA camp would be making his way to the Big Easy on a one-year, $3.6 million deal.

Jordan, who spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, told us he was ready to suit up again without specifying a team ... and as luck would have it, he didn't have to sit by the phone too long.

Jordan's addition does help the Pelicans' frontcourt concerns ... not to mention, the 37-year-old NBA vet's experience can provide leadership and mentorship to the locker room.

Remember, Jordan won a title with the Nuggets in 2023, is an All-Star, a two-time NBA rebounding leader and two-time First Team All-Defense selection.

He also holds the records for the highest career regular season and postseason field goal percentage ... and set multiple franchise records during his time with Los Angeles Clippers.

Even though we know Jordan is thrilled to be back on a team ... he did admit to us that the break from the action gave him valuable time with his wife, Bethany, and their kids.