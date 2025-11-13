Fan Storms Court During Clippers Vs. Nuggets Game, Puts Security On Skates

Play video content TMZSports.com

Clippers and Nuggets players weren't the only ones showing off their moves on Wednesday -- a fan put his own on display after rushing the court during the game ... but as always, he ultimately had a date with security.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the incident that went down during the matchup at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

We're told the guy came outta nowhere as he ran onto the hardwood ... and he somehow ended up right beside Nuggets guard Bruce Brown.

It appears Brown brushed off the fan while security moved in ... but unfortunately for the staffers, the young man was pretty agile.

Once security got closer, the fan pulled some "you gotta be quicker than that" moves, showing some impressive footwork to initially dodge the Inuit staff. Inevitably, he ended up in a bear hug from one of the guards.

The crowd cheered during the wild incident ... and one spectator couldn't help but take a jab at the Clippers' defense for not being as sharp as security.

"Why don't the Clippers play better defense like that?!" the guy yelled.

They probably wish they did -- they let Nikola Jokic drop a season-high 55 points in their 116-130 loss.