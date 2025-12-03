Gilbert Arenas Slams Clippers For Chris Paul Treatment, Move Back To Buffalo!

Play video content Instagram/@nochillgil

Gilbert Arenas says the Clippers might as well pack their bags and get the hell outta of Los Angeles ... going OFF on the organization for disrespecting Chris Paul by sending him home during his retirement season.

The Clippers parted ways with the 12-time NBA All-Star guard in the middle of the night ... and Arenas went to TikTok to go on a passionate rant on the matter on Wednesday.

"Ooooooh, I done had it with the Clippers now," Arenas said. "Y'all gon' send the best Clipper y'all ever had home and not let him finish his last year?!"

"Okay! We playin' games?! Take y'all asses back home then! Go back to Buffalo! Yeah! We don't want you here!"

For the youngins out there, the Clippers were the Buffalo Braves in the '70s. They rebranded in 1978 as the San Diego Clippers, but then-owner Donald Sterling relocated them to L.A. in 1984.

Agent Zero says it's time to turn back the clock and return to New York after the Clips' latest move.

"Take y'all asses back to Buffalo! We don't want you in Los Angeles!" Arenas said. "The only reason you have fans here is because you got 1980 sex worker prices. We can take out the kids for $40!"

Fans shared the former NBA star's outrage ... including WNBA vet Lexie Brown, who commented, "The disrespect is insane!!!"

Another fan had a suggestion -- "Now he should join the Lakers, win the championship. That would be the sweetest revenge."

It could happen -- Paul will be free to join another squad to finish his Hall of Fame career ... and a lot of folks will be pulling for him to finally get a ring.

As for WHY the Clips did CP3 like that -- the reports claim he was critical of the team ... to the point where the execs wanted him out.