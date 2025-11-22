Clippers Guard Chris Paul Announces Retirement

Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul -- regarded as one of the best point guards in NBA history -- is retiring.

The NBA star announced his plans to retire following the 2025-26 season on X Saturday morning, along with a compilation of photos from childhood until now, and some clips of the greatest moments of his celebrated career.

Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!! 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/1ZaJSqsWRD — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 22, 2025 @CP3

Along with the video, he wrote ... "Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!" His message comes ahead of his game against the Charlotte Hornets in his home state of North Carolina.

Paul started his NBA career in 2005 when he was selected No. 4 overall by the New Orleans Hornets after a successful run at Wake Forest University.

He won Rookie of the Year in his first season in the big leagues ... which was just the beginning of the many accolades to come. He's a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA team selection, and has been selected to the All-Defensive team 9 times.

He spent his first 6 years of his professional career with the Hornets, and then jumped to the Los Angeles Clippers for another 6. He then bounced to a few teams, including the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns ... plus did a year stint each at the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

He came back to the Clippers this season.