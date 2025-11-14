"Whitesnake" Singer David Coverdale Retires from Music After Nearly 6 Decades

Rock legend David Coverdale is calling it quits after six decades in the music biz.

The "Whitesnake" singer released a YouTube video Thursday announcing his retirement from the rock world and thanking his many fans for their support.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Coverdale kicked things off by saying it had become evident in recent years he needed to hang up his "rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans."

The 74-year-old frontman then gave thanks to everyone who assisted him during his "incredible journey," namely musicians, fans, family, and crew members.

He wrapped it up by reiterating it was time for him to enjoy retirement while proclaiming, "I love you with all my heart."

Coverdale was best known as the lead singer of the hair band "Whitesnake," which was formed in 1978 and famous for the 1982 MTV video, "Here I Go Again."

In his YouTube message, Coverdale incorporated a montage of his most memorable performances over a remix of Whitesnake's 2011 hit, "Forevermore." He was also the singer for the legendary rock band, "Deep Purple," from 1973 to 1976.

He started his career in rock in 1966 as the singer for "Vintage 67," then joined "The Government" in 1968 and went on to play with the "Fabulosa Brothers" in 1972.