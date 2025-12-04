Hawks Fans Troll Clippers With 'Where's Chris Paul?' Chants During Game

The L.A. Clippers played their first game after Chris Paul's surprise departure on Wednesday ... but the future Hall of Famer was on the home crowd's minds -- with Atlanta Hawks fans hurling chants asking where the heck CP3 was during the game!!

A group of Hawks backers broke out in the jeers while Ivica Zubac was at the free-throw line for L.A. ... with "Where's Chris Paul?" clearly ringing through the arena.

Luckily for Zubac, it didn't have much effect ... as he made both shots from the line. The biggest news of the day also didn't hurt the Clippers' play ... as they went on to get the 115-92 win against Atlanta.

If it's a sign of things to come in other arenas, it could make a rough season for L.A. even tougher.

Paul broke the news himself when he posted to his Instagram Story he "Just Found Out I'm Being Sent Home" with a peace sign emoji while he was across the country to play the Hawks.

Speaking with reporters before the game ... team president Lawrence Frank said they weren't making the 40-year-old a scapegoat amid the 6-16 season -- and he takes "full responsibility" for what's transpired.

"This is not the type of Clipper basketball we're used to seeing," Frank said. "I own this. But we need to come and play with a whole lot more care, fight, resilience, resolve. We're capable of being better, and I'm confident we will be better."

As for what Paul has been up to since his release ... he shared a FaceTime call he had with fellow Clippers greats and former teammates Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan -- and showed no signs of being down in the dumps.