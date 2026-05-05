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Pantless Hudson Williams Ditched at Wrong Hotel at 6 AM After Met Gala Partying, on Video

Hudson Williams Pantless Post-Met Pit Stop at Wrong Hotel ... at 6 AM!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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EARLY MORNING MIX-UP
Video: Pantless Hudson Williams Dropped Off at the Wrong Hotel After Met Gala Party
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Hudson Williams has had fans "heated" over his rise to fame ... but post-Met Gala, he got a cold, hard reality check -- ditched at the wrong hotel in a chaotic mix-up!

Peep the clip -- the "Heated Rivalry" star looked fully lost, rolling deep with his crew after getting dumped at the wrong hotel around 6 AM Tuesday ... brutal comedown from a big night!

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Yeah, it was definitely a sight -- Hudson was rocking no pants during the whole ordeal, but don’t get it twisted ... it wasn’t a party casualty, that was just his Met after-party look.

There wasn't any diva meltdown over the situation, though ... just a casual street cross and a quick car swap to course-correct.

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Can’t even blame him for the innocent mix-up ... dude’s been taking full advantage of his superstar run amid the 'Rivalry' success alongside costar Connor Storrie.

Just don’t expect Hud up and about anytime soon. Man’s definitely still asleep!

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