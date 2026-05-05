Mohamed Hadid Duped by Fake Met Gala Pics of His Daughter Gigi Hadid

Mohamed Hadid was out there hyping his daughter Gigi Hadid's red carpet look like she was museum-worthy art ... only problem? He was duped by pics that weren't even real!

Yep -- while Gigi shut it down at the Met Gala Monday, she definitely wasn’t rocking that OTT white-and-gold gown Mohamed shared on IG before quickly deleting ... but not before someone grabbed a screenshot and it made its way onto Reddit.

As you can see, he didn’t just fall for it -- he committed. Caption and all: "She looks like she came out of a frame from the museum. A classic Hadid moment." Sir ... that frame came from a robot!

TBF, the Met theme this year was "Fashion Is Art," so the real estate developer wasn’t totally off base with the compliment.