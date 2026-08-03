Donald Trump Says Jeanine Pirro Choked in Reflecting Pool Case

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Jeanine Pirro Blew It In Reflecting Pool Case

President Trump just threw Jeanine Pirro under the bus ... saying she folded like a cheap suit when her office dropped the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism case against former Olympian David Hearn.

Trump tore into the U.S. Attorney on Monday ... arguing Hearn and others deliberately cut the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool's waterproof liner ... despite Pirro saying on Friday that faulty installation was actually to blame.

POTUS blamed a hostile judge for the case unraveling ... but said Pirro ultimately buckled under the pressure -- "Frankly, I think she choked."

Asked whether he was reconsidering Pirro's role, Trump sidestepped the question and attacked the reporter ... calling them "fake news" and ordering them to never speak again.

According to CNN ... sources say Trump is furious with Pirro and is considering removing her.

The choking remarks weren't his only jab, either ... Trump also said, "I am very disappointed with Jeanine Pirro. She folded like an umbrella."

As we reported, Pirro's office moved to drop the charge against Hearn after prosecutors concluded the pool's peeling liner was caused by a botched installation -- not vandalism.

Hearn had insisted he merely picked up a piece of liner that was already loose ... despite Pirro previously claiming witnesses saw him tear it from the pool.

Trump blasted Pirro over the reversal this weekend ... saying he 100% disagreed with her decision.