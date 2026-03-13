Serena Williams Flaunts Toned Bod in Swimsuit, 'Perfectly Me!'

Serena Williams is proudly declaring she is "perfectly" herself ... and is celebrating the self-love by posting new Instagram photos in a swimsuit, flexing her toned body!

The tennis legend shared several pics with her 18+ million followers on Friday -- rocking an olive green one-piece bathing suit outside in the sun.

She was all smiles as she modeled for the camera ... writing in the caption, "I am not perfect….but I’m perfectly me."

"Take out time today to celebrate being perfectly you! 💋"

Williams' new lean physique has turned heads for the past few years. The 44-year-old revealed last August that she was taking a weight loss drug called Zepbound, similar to medications like Ozempic.

She said she still works out, takes part in cryotherapy, and eats healthy.

Why did Williams take the medication? She admitted it was tough to slim down on her own, especially after having two daughters before she decided to use Zepbound.

Despite her reasoning, Williams' body transformation drew criticism, from being "too skinny" ... which many felt contradicted her longtime image as a star athlete.

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However, in 2025, she told TMZ Sports in New York City that she's keeping a positive mindset regardless of what the haters have to say.