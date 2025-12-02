Serena Williams Reenters Tennis Testing Pool, Sparks Comeback Rumors

Serena Williams might be pulling a Tom Brady and Michael Jordan -- the tennis G.O.A.T. is clearing the path for a big return!!

The 44-year-old reportedly popped up on the International Tennis Registered Testing Pool list recently ... a requirement for players who want to compete, including retirees who must apply at least six months before participating in a tournament again.

Caroline Wozniacki did the same thing in 2023. The former world No. 1 tennis player applied for reinstatement after initially walking away following the 2020 Australian Open.

This would be a highly anticipated comeback for Williams, who called it a career in 2022. She had her last match, which lasted over three hours, against Aija Tomlijanovic at the US Open.

She has kept herself busy in her post-playing career ... including giving birth to her second daughter, dancing at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show (not a shot at Drake, she claimed), and losing a ton of weight with Zepbound medication.

Williams has addressed several comeback rumors before -- the latest being with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" in 2023. She spoke on the possibility in that interview, "I would say no. For now, no."

Her sister, Venus, did it -- the 45-year-old tennis star made her comeback in July after a 16-month hiatus.