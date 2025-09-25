Serena Williams Appalled by NYC Hotel's Cotton Plant Decoration

Play video content Instagram/@serenawilliams

A New York City hotel has drawn Serena Williams' ire ... after she was stunned the business decided to decorate one of its hallways with a cotton plant.

The tennis legend showed disdain for the table adornment on her IG Story on Thursday while she was in the Big Apple helping Kim Kardashian with her SKIMS/Nike launch.

Williams, 43, can be seen inside the establishment ... zooming in on one of the plant's stems.

"How do we feel about cotton as decoration?" Williams says in the vid. "Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great."

Williams then picked one of the balls off ... and after she rubbed it on her nail, she shuddered.

It's unknown if the cotton plant is real ... but, of course, Williams being triggered by it ties back to the horrific history of slavery in America, when enslaved Black people were forced to pick cotton in harsh conditions.

While the display of cotton plants may seem harmless to others, it can be seen as a painful reminder for many.