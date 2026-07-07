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Shakira Lookin' Red-Hot in Some Sexy Swimwear, See the Sizzling Snaps!

Shakira Hips Don't Lie ... In Red-Hot Swimsuit

By TMZ Staff
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Shakira Hoses Herself Down In Red-Hot Swimwear
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Hosed Down In The 305! Launch Gallery
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Shakira, Shakira ... you gotta give us a little warning before you go turning the heat up this high!

We're reading the signs of her body, alright ... since the sexy singer was seen sporting a red-hot set in Miami over the holiday weekend.

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Shakira hosed off in the Florida heat and ditched her skirt to put her perfect peach on display and let the flirty fringe flow.

The 49-year-old's curves looked so killer ... check out our gallery to see Shakira -- and that teeny bikini of hers -- go for a little dip in the water!

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