Shakira Lookin' Red-Hot in Some Sexy Swimwear, See the Sizzling Snaps!
Shakira Hips Don't Lie ... In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Published
Shakira, Shakira ... you gotta give us a little warning before you go turning the heat up this high!
We're reading the signs of her body, alright ... since the sexy singer was seen sporting a red-hot set in Miami over the holiday weekend.
Shakira hosed off in the Florida heat and ditched her skirt to put her perfect peach on display and let the flirty fringe flow.
The 49-year-old's curves looked so killer ... check out our gallery to see Shakira -- and that teeny bikini of hers -- go for a little dip in the water!