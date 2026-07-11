Lisa Rinna Serving MOTHER For Her 63rd Birthday!

Lisa Rinna is an icon, periodt!

If you keep up with this baddie, you know she dips it low on the 'gram, and to slay her 63rd birthday, we've got her hot shots. Can you keep up, fam?!

From topless shots to bikini thirst traps, the dancing queen knows how to work it -- giving '60s a whole new energy!

The soap opera star turned reality TV legend has stepped into a new season of life, and this hot mama is writing her own script -- landing elite runway gigs, writing a New York Times Best Selling book, and showing her daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray how to RUN IT!

She always "OWNS IT!!!" Check out the gallery!