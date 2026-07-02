Saweetie's Hot Shots To Sweeten Her 33rd Birthday

It's Saweetie's 33rd birthday ... and she has some sweet surprises to share with us for her special day.

Take a look at the gallery ... Saweetie is serving up some beachside hotness to make you hot around the collar. Guess this rapper's bars aren't the only things that are heat ... we can list a couple of other things that come to mind.

Saweetie has a lot of ways to dazzle us ... whether it's in a sexy pink flower bikini with a bunch of crosses dangling from her neck ... or a hot AF black leopard print two-piece bikini.

You take one look at these photos, and you'll be singing "My Type" in her honor in no time. After all, she's everyone's type, looking as good as she does there.