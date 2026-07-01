Chloe Bailey Hot Shots To Slay Her 28th Birthday

Chloe Bailey's birthday is making waves ... and not just because she's spending plenty of time in the water.

The singer is officially 28, and we're celebrating with a gallery packed full of smokin' hot shots that'll leave fans feeling the beach breeze -- and the heat.

Chloe's no stranger to the spotlight -- Beyoncé famously discovered her and sister Halle back in 2015, and judging by her sizzling snaps, Queen B clearly taught them how to slay.