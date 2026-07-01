Chloe Bailey Hot Shots To Slay Her 28th Birthday
Chloe Bailey The Big 2-8's Under a Heat Advisory!!!
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Chloe Bailey's birthday is making waves ... and not just because she's spending plenty of time in the water.
The singer is officially 28, and we're celebrating with a gallery packed full of smokin' hot shots that'll leave fans feeling the beach breeze -- and the heat.
Chloe's no stranger to the spotlight -- Beyoncé famously discovered her and sister Halle back in 2015, and judging by her sizzling snaps, Queen B clearly taught them how to slay.
Dive into the gallery and wish the birthday babe a happy 28th ... she's making another lap around the sun look pretty spectacular!