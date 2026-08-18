Kanye West Plays Headless Corpse in Music Video Directed By Bianca Censori

Kanye West is losing his head over his latest music video -- literally -- and wife Bianca Censori is the one calling the shots.

Ye dropped the bizarre visual for "OK," his track featuring Don Toliver ... and Bianca planted her husband squarely on a morgue table for the occasion.

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The video shows Kanye as a headless corpse while a team of doctors operates on his body ... pulling strange objects from inside his torso. The medical crew eventually attempts to reattach Ye's head ... turning the whole thing into one seriously twisted resurrection.

Bianca directed the project ... adding another credit to a résumé increasingly filled with her husband's music videos. She previously stepped behind the camera for Ye's visuals for "Father" and "King."

"OK" is one of two new tracks added to the deluxe version of Kanye's album "Bully," which was released in June.