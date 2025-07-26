Alleged 'Scream' Mask Gangbang Teacher Sued for Skipping Out on Credit Card Bills

Jail's Got Her Taking It In Arrears

If you thought life couldn't get worse for the alleged 'Scream' mask, gangbang teacher Brittany Fortinberry, then think again!

Fortinberry has been cooling her heels in jail since her February arrest and has been charged with 41 felonies, including sex crimes against minors — and now she's been sued by a bank for skipping out on credit card payments.

Synchrony Bank filed the lawsuit Wednesday in an Indiana court, claiming Fortinberry failed to pay $2,125.50 in credit fees she amassed since opening the account in 2021.

The docs say Fortinberry defaulted on the payments and has failed to fork over the money after the bank demanded it.

But can you really blame Fortinberry for this one? She's been sitting behind bars for the past 5 months, unable to post a $1 million bond. So, perhaps it's not too surprising she may not be paying her credit card bills.