Alleged 'Scream' Gangbang Teacher Faces Stiff Sentence If Convicted on Charges

The Indiana former teacher who allegedly participated in a gangbang with several underage kids wearing "Scream" masks is facing a smorgasbord of new charges that could land her in prison for many decades if she's convicted.

In court documents, Morgan County prosecutors say they've added charges related to five more alleged victims ... bringing the total number to six who have accused Brittany Fortinberry of a slew of sex crimes.

Prosecutors tell us they're planning to hit Fortinberry with 24 additional felonies, putting the grand total at 29, including five Level 1 child molestation counts. On Thursday, the county prosecutor, Steven P. Sonnega, told TMZ ... Fortinberry will be advised of the new charges and potential penalties at a court hearing on April 3.

In addition to child molestation, Fortinberry is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sonnega says just on the Level 1 child molestation charges alone ... if convicted, Fortinberry could face 20 to 40 years in prison on each count ... and if the judge orders the sentences served consecutively, those five counts could easily keep her behind bars for the rest of her life!

Then there are 24 other counts with Level 4, 5 and 6 offenses. Potential sentences for Level 4, 5 and 6 crimes are two-to-12 years, one-to-six years, and up to two and a half years, respectively.

Sonnega says there are many legal factors that come into play while considering Fortinberry's sentence if she is ultimately convicted, but it's certainly possible a conviction could keep her in prison for the rest of her days.

As we reported, Fortinberry allegedly sexually abused multiple children by asking them to gangbang her while wearing masks from the "Scream" movies.

The judge in the case has ordered her to stay away from the alleged victims -- which shouldn't be too much trouble since she's currently locked up in jail.