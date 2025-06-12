Alleged 'Scream' Mask Gangbang Teacher's House of Horrors Going Up for Sale

My Sex Den Can Be All Yours ...

Brittany Fortinberry, the former school teacher who allegedly engaged in "gangbangs" with minors while dressing them up in "Scream" masks -- is being ordered by a judge to sell her marital home while she remains in jail.

According to divorce docs, Fortinberry and her husband, Nicholas, claim they can no longer afford their Indiana property -- where police say some of Fortinberry's twisted sexual encounters occurred. In February, Nicholas filed for divorce around the time cops began investigating Brittany for her alleged crimes.

In the divorce docs, the estranged couple say they would use their monthly benefits from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to bay bills, but the money is no longer being deposited into their joint bank account.

Fortinberry says her money is now being funneled "elsewhere," preventing Nicholas from accessing the cash -- which has made it difficult for Nicholas to make monthly house payments.

That's why the judge recently granted Nicholas' motion to list their home, which will go up for sale at some point, though it's unclear exactly when and for how much.

Earlier this year, Fortinberry was slapped with a staggering 41 felonies related to her disturbing string of alleged sex crimes involving minors.

Brittany is accused of sexually abusing multiple junior high students she met at two different schools. Cops say she would ply the kids with alcohol and magic mushrooms before having sex with them, including one alleged instance where she orchestrated an orgy that had the boys wearing masks from the "Scream" movie franchise.