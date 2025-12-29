Gene Simmons Re-Lists Beverly Hills Home With $1M Price Cut

Gene Simmons is striking a new chord in L.A.'s real estate market ... the Kiss co-founder is re-listing his Beverly Hills mansion and slashing the price by $1 million.

The legendary rocker put his beautiful Beverly Hills estate back on the market Monday with a new price tag of slightly under $13 million.

The 4-bed, 5-bath home is a whopping 7,741 square feet and boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, mountains and a valley.

Built in 2017, Gene's sanctuary is all about modern aesthetics with the home structure integrating glass, steel, oak wood and concrete.

Gene's Swiss-influenced abode also features an 1,800-square-foot deck, state-of-the-art kitchen, upstairs gallery space, and a home theater ... and much more!

You may recall ... Gene previously tried to sell this house for $13.995 million.