Gene Simmons Hits on News Anchor During TV Interview

Gene Simmons pulled back the curtain on his pickup method in a recent interview ... because he used a line on the TV news anchor who was asking him questions!!!

Ya gotta see this interaction between the rock legend and Scripps News anchor Maritsa Georgiou ... as their 10-minute interview is winding down, Gene starts hitting on her.

The KISS frontman asks Maritsa, "By the way, are you still modeling?"

Maritsa is speechless for a few moments before replying, "What?" Gene asks the same question, and she responds, "I don't model, sir."

Gene grins from behind his black sunglasses and says, "Oh, I assumed" ... and Maritsa laughs and tells him, "Well, I appreciate that."

She thanks him for his time, and the segment ends.

Models seem to be Gene's type. He's been married to Shannon Tweed -- who's both a model and actress -- since 2011.

Gene was on Scripps News Monday night talking about KISS being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors and his support for the American Music Fairness Act, which would force radio broadcasters to pay artists performance royalties.

Clearly, things went off track by the end.