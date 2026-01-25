Super Bowl LX Matchup Set, Seahawks vs. Patriots!

The Super Bowl is set -- the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet in the Big Game on Feb. 8 ... a rematch more than a decade in the making.

The Pats handled business first on Sunday ... holding off the Jarrett Stidham-led Denver Broncos in a snowy AFC Championship Game.

It was a low-scoring affair ... and the Pats only needed two scores to punch their tickets for the Super Bowl with a 10-7 victory.

The NFC Championship Game was the opposite -- the Seahawks and Rams both found their success through the air ... as Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford combined for over 650 passing yards.

THE SEAHAWKS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL.

The 'Hawks controlled the majority of the game ... and the Rams only held the lead for about a minute in the second quarter. Seattle took the 31-27 victory.

This is Seattle's first time in the SB since they lost to the Patriots on a Malcolm Butler interception. They do have one Lombardi Trophy from when they beat the Broncos the year prior.

The Pats were in the title game more recently -- 2018, when Tom Brady and Co. beat the Rams. Of course, that guy helped New England win all six of their Super Bowls ... and Drake Maye is hoping to be the next to add to the list.