Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Butt In Sexy Thirst Traps

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kendall Jenner gave fans a well-rounded view of her bodacious bottom, and if you wanna sneak a peek at her cheeks, we got your back(side)!

Starting with a fairly innocent pose, Kendall sits on the edge of a bed, giving a smoldering look to the camera behind her, butt wait ... there's more!

The carousel of pics later includes a bare bottom shot, where the model is lying on a bed completely naked and bottom line ... it's insanely sexy.

And if that weren't enough, she gives us a closeup shot of her rear-view, and let's just say, her business is looking pretty good on the backend.

