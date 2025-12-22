Tate McRae, NHL Star Jack Hughes Cozy Up On Walk In NYC After Devils Game

Tate McRae is getting "greedy" with her Jack Hughes time -- just one day after she attended a New Jersey Devils game, the singer and NHL star looked cutesy as they strolled through NYC together.

The dating rumors launched last month ... when the 22-year-old pop superstar was pictured on a date with Hughes at Anton's in the Big Apple.

Fast-forward to Sunday night ... and the "revolving door" crooner was present for 24-year-old Hughes' return from a freak hand injury at a team dinner in Chicago in mid-November.

🏒 | Jack Hughes apparently on a date with Tate McRae recently via deuxmoi on instagram pic.twitter.com/VEA6pCzv2Y — Hughes Updates (@_hughesupdates) November 22, 2025 @_hughesupdates

Hughes was rocking a hand brace for the outing ... with both wearing black coats and ball caps as they braved the cold.

McRae famously dated The Kid LAROI for over a year ... ironically enough, they were first spotted holding hands at the NHL All-Star Game in 2024.

That love fizzled out in June 2025 ... and while LAROI claimed they ended on "good terms," the two have since addressed their situation through music.

Tate is no stranger to the sport -- her family is big in hockey, and she also previously dated Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger.