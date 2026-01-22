Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump as Big Baby After Vance Pregnancy Announcement

He's Used To Babies, We Have One As Prez

Jimmy Fallon says J.D. Vance won't have any problems raising another baby ... because the Vice President is used to dealing with a baby ... President Trump.

The late night talk show host poked fun at POTUS in a segment Wednesday night ... highlighting all the similarities he sees between Trump and babies.

Jimmy rattled off countless examples ... screaming, sleeping during the day, speaking in baby talk and on and on ... there was even a potty joke as Jimmy played clips of some memorable Trump soundbites.

The bit comes on the heels of J.D. and wife Usha announcing she is pregnant with their fourth child.

Watch closely ... Jimmy included our TMZ video from Trump's recent visit to a Ford plant, where he flipped off a guy who yelled out "pedophile protector."

Heck, even Marco Rubio caught a stray.