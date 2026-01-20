President Trump Gets Slapped With F Bomb by Danish Politician, on Video

Play video content

President Trump's potty mouth is rubbing off on other world leaders, including a European Parliament official who gave DT a dose of his own medicine.

Anders Vistisen -- a Danish member of the European Parliament -- stood up in front of his fellow politicians Tuesday and delivered a scathing speech that targeted Trump for threatening to take over Greenland, which is currently under the authority of Denmark.

Check out this video ... which captures the exact moment Vistisen torpedoes Trump with some choice words while standing at the podium. In a calm, steady voice, Vistisen says to Trump, "Let me put this in words you might understand, Mr. President, f*** off."

But his F-bomb didn't go over too well with the parliament’s VP Nicolae Stefanuta, who quickly chimed in, telling Vistisen that his language was unacceptable.

Vistisen responded that Trump only understands directness and a strong rebuttal. Previously, in January 2025, Vistisen cursed out Trump after 47 also talked about snatching up Greenland.

And just yesterday ... Trump was at it again, telling reporters “we have to have” Greenland while showing an A.I.-generated image on Truth Social that depicted the prez, VP J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio holding a U.S. flag on a land marked Greenland.

We reached out to the White House about Vistisen's comments -- spokesperson Anna Kelly tells us ... “President Trump was not elected to preserve the status quo – he is a visionary leader who is always generating creative ideas to bolster U.S. national security. Many of this President’s predecessors recognized the strategic logic of acquiring Greenland, but only President Trump has had the courage to pursue this seriously."