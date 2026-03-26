TMZ on the Hunt for Photos of Politicians on Vacay During Shutdown

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As TSA officers are selling their blood to keep a roof over their heads, members of Congress are packing their bags for a 2-week vacation, and WE WANT THE PICS!

Since compromise isn't working, maybe some shame will, and that's why we're asking everyone to be on the lookout over the next 2 weeks for the folks who "work" on Capitol Hill, enjoying their leisure time.

Rebecca Wolf is down with this, because she's a TSA agent who is struggling in every sense of the word. She told us on "TMZ Live" Thursday she's losing everything, including her health and sanity, over the shutdown. Rebecca's last paycheck was February 28th, for a grand total of $13 and change.

Rebecca has posted a video this week where she noted some TSA officers have thought about ending their lives.

If you spot a member of Congress vacationing in the next 2 weeks, please send it to us. We'll post on our website, social and our TV shows.