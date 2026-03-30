Lindsey Graham Lives It Up at Disney World During Partial Government Shutdown

Lindsay Graham said he was doing business in Florida, and just made a short pit stop at Disney World, but based on this new photo ... he was a full-blown tourist.

Someone who answered TMZ's call to shoot photos and videos of members of Congress on vacay -- while thousands of federal workers go unpaid -- shot this pic ... showing Lindsay strolling in the "Tangled" area of Magic Kingdom on Friday night, carrying a bubble wand.

The area is like a fantasyland, which is on the nose -- Congress is living in one, with each side blaming the other for its failure to reach a compromise that would reopen the government ... believing voters are buying what they're selling.

As for the bubble wand, an eyewitness tells us he was holding it for a little girl while she was in the bathroom.

TMZ posted a pic over the weekend of Lindsay chowing down Sunday for brunch at Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary Resort.

Graham told TMZ ... he was at a meeting Friday with Trump officials in South Florida, and he went to Orlando afterwards to meet up with some friends. He said "I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat." As we said Sunday, Democrats AND Republicans are to blame -- they couldn't reach a compromise but still booked it out of D.C. Spring Break.

We've gotten Dems and Republicans leaving D.C. -- from Democrat Bernie Sanders to Republican Ted Cruz. Party don't matter, when it's time to party.