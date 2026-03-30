Lindsey Graham Lives It Up at Disney World During Partial Government Shutdown
Lindsey Graham Living in Fantasyland as Government Shutdown Drags On
Lindsay Graham said he was doing business in Florida, and just made a short pit stop at Disney World, but based on this new photo ... he was a full-blown tourist.
Someone who answered TMZ's call to shoot photos and videos of members of Congress on vacay -- while thousands of federal workers go unpaid -- shot this pic ... showing Lindsay strolling in the "Tangled" area of Magic Kingdom on Friday night, carrying a bubble wand.
The area is like a fantasyland, which is on the nose -- Congress is living in one, with each side blaming the other for its failure to reach a compromise that would reopen the government ... believing voters are buying what they're selling.
As for the bubble wand, an eyewitness tells us he was holding it for a little girl while she was in the bathroom.
TMZ posted a pic over the weekend of Lindsay chowing down Sunday for brunch at Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary Resort.
Graham told TMZ ... he was at a meeting Friday with Trump officials in South Florida, and he went to Orlando afterwards to meet up with some friends. He said "I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat." As we said Sunday, Democrats AND Republicans are to blame -- they couldn't reach a compromise but still booked it out of D.C. Spring Break.
We've gotten Dems and Republicans leaving D.C. -- from Democrat Bernie Sanders to Republican Ted Cruz. Party don't matter, when it's time to party.
As we've said, we're on the hunt for pics and videos of members of Congress who are enjoying their time off, while so many federal workers are looking at Tuesday with dread -- rent, car payments, etc. are all due. Send your pics to us here.