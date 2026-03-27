Sen. Bernie Sanders On First Class Flight Out of D.C. As DHS Funding Bill Dies

Bernie Sanders is straight outta D.C. ... joining the Congressional parade into their 2-week vacay, despite the fact your elected officials did NOT pass a bill to end the partial government shutdown.

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The U.S. Senator from Vermont left in style too, flying first class out of Reagan National Friday at 2:42 PM ET ... which is significant, because that was just minutes after House Speaker Mike Johnson shot down the bill Sanders and the rest of the Senate passed at 2 AM Friday to pay TSA officers.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote late Friday on a new bill, but even if it passes ... just about everyone in the Senate's skipped town, so they won't be able to vote on the new legislation.

As we reported, Sen. Marsha Blackburn hid behind her escort as she flew out Thursday evening, and Senate Leader John Thune bolted Friday morning ... as did Sen. Ted Cruz.

Bottom line ... they're all in vacay mode -- even though they didn't do their jobs -- and that's why TMZ wants you to send us pics of any members of Congress you see chilling for the next 2 weeks, enjoying some R&R while thousands of government employees are going without paychecks, losing their homes, cars, and generally getting screwed.

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Yes, TSA officers will finally get paid after 41 days, because President Trump signed an executive order to get that done ... but it doesn't cover the folks at FEMA, some Coast Guard employees, and several other federal departments.