Donald Trump Threatens to Kill Off the Entire Iranian Civilization

President Trump is not only planning to bomb Iran back to the "stone ages" ... but he's now threatening to kill off the "whole civilization."

Trump was in a very dark mood Tuesday morning when he jumped on Truth Social to warn Iran that its entire civilization will die tonight unless its leadership opens up the Strait of Hormuz.

As you know, Iran closed the waterway to the U.S. and Israel after those countries went to war with Iran. The closure has caused a major upheaval in energy flows, and oil prices have spiked.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said Iran would never come back from this U.S. attack, but he doesn't want that to happen, although he says ​"it probably will."

Trump noted everyone will find out what happens tonight, which will be "one of ​the most important ​moments ⁠in the long and complex history of ⁠the ​World."

During a press conference last week, Trump threatened to bomb Iran back to the "stone ages," destroying the country's infrastructure.

And just 2 days ago on Truth Social, Trump went a profanity-laced rant in which he told Iran to "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell."