Daveigh Chase Friend Slams Mom's Attempt To Take Control of 'The Ring' Star's Estate

Daveigh Chase's friend and business manager rushed to court to object to the late actress' mom taking over control of her estate ... and he's raising serious concerns ... TMZ has learned.

John Ryan, who says he was Daveigh's business manager and friend, filed a declaration opposing her mom Cathy Chase's bid to be appointed as the administrator of her daughter's $400,000 estate.

As TMZ first reported, Daveigh's dad, John Schwallier, asked the judge to appoint a third party to take over … claiming his daughter and his ex-wife were estranged for years.

In his filing, John Ryan says "Daveigh was estranged from her father when her parents divorced." He said she then became estranged from her mom, claiming Daveigh told him "that in the mid-2000s she filed for legal emancipation from her mother."

John Ryan said Daveigh told him she wanted to "take this action because she believed that her mother was taking advantage of [her] finances and putting [her] physical and mental well-being at risk."

Ryan said he connected her to business professionals to help her with the emancipation process. He said he agrees with the dad's petition to appoint an independent administrator.