'The Ring' Star Daveigh Chase Was Cremated, Mother Took Ashes

Daveigh Chase was cremated after she passed away last month ... and her mother took possession of her remains.

We've obtained the former child star's death certificate from Los Angeles County ... and it shows she was cremated. Her final place of disposition -- the final resting place -- is listed as her mother Cathy Chase Schwallier's residence.

An autopsy was not performed, according to the document ... and the cause of death doesn't come as a surprise either -- it's listed as AIDS, which we learned from the L.A. County Medical Examiner a couple of weeks ago.

We broke the story ... Daveigh left behind a fairly large estate of around $400K despite living in an RV on L.A.'s notorious Skid Row. Cathy has filed to administer the estate.

Daveigh's friends desperately searched for her on Skid Row in the months before her death to no avail. She died at USC Medical Center on June 16.