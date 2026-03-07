Tony! Toni! Toné! Singer D'Wayne Wiggins' Family Fighting Over $700K Estate

Tony! Toni! Toné! singer D'Wayne Wiggins’ family is involved in a bitter war over his 6-figure estate nearly a year after his death ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, D'Wayne’s daughter, Ilahn Wiggins, claimed the late singer-songwriter and guitarist left behind an estate worth around $700K after his death last year.

Ilahn said she has 2 brothers, and her dad got married to a new wife named Dori Wiggins months before D'Wayne's death.

In her filing, Ilahn claimed that the person listed on her dad’s death certificate is D'Wayne's niece, Veleta Savannah. She said Veleta informed all D'Wayne's kids after his death that she was the trustee of the singer’s estate and to bar them from entering his home.

Ilahn said D'Wayne always had a loving relationship with his kids. She believes Veleta used a Power of Attorney document to withdraw $20K from D'Wayne's bank account.

Ilahn said she and her siblings do not believe Veleta is the true administrator, or that their father intended to change his will in the months before his death to cut them out of any inheritance.

D'Wayne's kids believe the singer's final will was drafted and executed when he was receiving end-of-life care, including ingesting heavy medications that may have altered his mental state.

In response, Veleta disputes any claim that D'Wayne was not in his right mind when he changed his will. She said the singer wanted to disinherit the kids.

A trial has been set for September.