Michael Bay Sues Women Who Allegedly Damaged His Home In Hit-and-Run

Michael Bay is suing two women who he claims caused a bunch of damage to his Bel Air estate in a hit-and-run.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the famous director is suing Angelica Silver and Shayra LaFuente, who he claims were responsible for the 2016 Cadillac ATS crashing through his Bel Air property.

Bay says he thinks Shayra was driving under the influence at an excess and unsafe speed when the car drove over the curb in front of his property and caused a bunch of damage. Angelica is responsible for permitting Shayra to drive in her condition.

TMZ was first to report the crash when it happened in September 2024 ... and we obtained photos of the alleged damage.

He alleges Shayra ripped through his yard and crashed the car into a public streetlight, knocking it down. Bay says the car's bumper was ripped off but says she still fled the scene in the damaged car.

Bay claims LAPD used serial numbers from car debris to locate and identify Shayra.

In his suit, Bay claims the two women caused significant damage to his property ... he says Shayra destroyed portions of his front gate fence, front gate camera system, irrigation pipes, landscaping, hedges, trees, vegetation, underwood, and front concrete curb ... and he says the damage cost him over $93,000 to repair.