Michael Bay's Home Damaged In Hit-and-Run, Cops Say

Michael Bay is going to need some costly home repairs ... because cops say someone drove a car into his front gate and caused six figures' worth of damage before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the LAPD responded to the famous director's Los Angeles area home Tuesday morning for a hit-and-run involving his property.

Cops were called after a Bay employee discovered a car had damaged the front gate, snapped a tree in half, knocked over a city sign and took out the gate keypad.

Sounds like one hell of a wild ride ... and TMZ obtained photos of the aftermath, showing the trail of destruction on the edge of Michael's estate.

We're told cops found car debris among the wreckage, and they took a report for hit-and-run/vandalism.

The initial cost of the damage has reportedly been estimated at $100,000.

Unclear when this car came barreling past the entrance to Michael's home, but cops say the accident happened sometime within the last 24 hours ... though it doesn't appear Michael was home at the time.

LAPD says there have been no arrests so far, but they are investigating ... and police believe this could have been the work of a drunk driver.

Play video content TMZ Studios