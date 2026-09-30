Christa Pike: Feds Fire Back at Murderer’s Attempt to Delay Execution

Christa Pike is a cold-blooded murderer who should be put to death ... at least according to prosecutors fighting her request to pump the brakes on her scheduled execution.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds are asking the court to deny Christa's recent request to send her case to another court for further proceedings about whether she received ineffective assistance of counsel at her sentencing … but prosecutors insist this is just another effort to relitigate a previously rejected claim.

In their filing, the prosecutors make their position clear, writing, "On January 12, 1995, Christa Gail Pike beat, tortured, and killed Colleen Slemmer because Pike 'just felt mean that day.'"

They go on ... "Pike cut Colleen's throat six times, struck her in the back with a meat cleaver, and crushed her skull with a piece of asphalt."

Christa's execution was all set to go down today … but her lethal injection was stayed after her lawyer brought up claims that the previous judge failed to consider Christa's claims that she was abused as a child.