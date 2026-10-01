Christa Pike: Doctor Who Oversaw Failed Execution Botched Prior Lethal Injection

The doctor who oversaw Christa Pike's failed execution in Tennessee also presided over another botched attempt back in May ... making him 0-for-2.

Dr. Mark Fowler -- who oversaw the administration of 2 lethal injections to Pike -- supervised the called-off execution of Tony Carruthers on May 21.

The Carruthers execution was stopped in its tracks after medical staff spent more than an hour trying -- and failing -- to insert a needle to establish a backup IV line and central line too ... NBC News reported.

In Carruthers' case ... the medical team was successful in setting up a primary IV line ... but according to state execution protocol, a backup line is also required.

According to legal records, Dr. Fowler had reportedly not placed a central line in 13 years prior to Carruthers' scheduled execution. Carruthers' attorney said he was bleeding from his puncture wounds ... NPR reports. He is now partially paralyzed.

Leading up to Carruthers' failed execution ... his legal team said they were not given assurances that expired drugs wouldn't be used.

As you know ... Pike was administered 2 lethal injections Wednesday night that made her lose consciousness and start snoring.