Influencer Shamar McCoy: Dramatic 911 Audio Released After Alleged Attack

Play video content Video: New 911 Audio Emerges After Alleged Attack on Shamar McCoy City of Atlanta

Influencer Shamar McCoy and his entourage allegedly beat the crap out of a man inside a Georgia home -- and TMZ has now obtained the alleged victim's dramatic 911 call.

The nearly 3-minute audio clip kicks off with Quentin McDowell calling the 911 operator to report that he was assaulted at a residence in Atlanta.

McDowell tells the operator he heard a knock at the back door and, when he answered it, he saw a bunch of guys standing outside and they all ran up and attacked him.

McDowell claims he started fighting with the assailants, who ran away after the alleged brawl. He also tells the operator he doesn't need medical attention, but then starts to cough violently and gag into the phone as he reveals that he feels nauseous.

When the operator asks for a description of the suspects, McDowell blurts out Shamar's name and then asks someone with him what Shamar was wearing.

Atlanta PD says the November 2024 fight was sparked by a phone conversation that didn't go so well between McDowell and Shamar's boyfriend, Alexander Green.