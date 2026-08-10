Courtney Clenney's Sentencing Hearing, Live Stream

Watch As Former OnlyFans Star is Sentenced For Killing Her BF

Courtney Clenney's about to be sentenced after agreeing to a plea deal in the killing of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli ... and we're streaming the hearing live.

The former OnlyFans star is set to appear in a Florida courtroom shortly ... at which time the details of her plea deal will come to light. She'll also receive her sentence.

As you know ... Courtney killed Christian back in April 2022 and was arrested a few months later. In fact, Monday marks 4 years to the day since she was taken into custody by authorities.

While many expected the case to go to trial, the prosecution and the defense came to a plea agreement. Christian's family's attorney Larry Handfield said the sentence would finally give his clients some much-needed closure.

Courtney never denied killing Christian ... though she has always maintained she did it out of self-defense -- stabbing her partner to death after she alleges he came after her.

Video taken in the aftermath of the stabbing showed Courtney covered in blood and sitting, handcuffed, on the ground while cops walked around her apartment. A different angle from her detainment showed her asking if she'd killed Christian.