'Wheel Of Fortune' Icon Vanna White Ties the Knot With John Donaldson

Vanna White has finally solved the puzzle ... the longtime "Wheel of Fortune" icon just tied the knot!

Vanna announced the big news on IG Wednesday, sharing a sweet snap of real estate developer John Donaldson scooping up his brand-new bride as they posed for a pic from their big day.

Vanna kept it simple in the caption, writing, "Surprise! We got married!" ... adding the couple has been in love for more than a decade and quietly decided to make it official in a private ceremony.

She wrapped it up with, "We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John."

The two were first introduced back in 2012 -- and this wedding is a pretty big plot twist, considering as recently as Oct '23, Vanna told PEOPLE she felt so comfortable in the relationship, she didn’t see the need to get married.